entertainment
Wednesday Jun 30 2021
Shakira shares how mother-in-law was part of her life's 'worst mistake'

Wednesday Jun 30, 2021

Vocal powerhouse Shakira has revealed what was her “worst mistake of her life” and how it was her mother-in-law’s fault.

Speaking with British Vogue, the Girl Like Me hit maker shared that the biggest mistake she made was to get a haircut before a major event.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer revealed that the mistake happened in Cannes early 2012 where the French Ministry of Culture was to honour her.

The look she went for on the advice of her mother-in-law was a shaggy bob cut with lots of layers.

Looking at a visual of the said look she responded: "Oh, how terrible! That’s a really bad haircut,” she said. 

“I took advice from my mother-in-law."

She then sent a message to her mother-in-law saying, "I’m not taking cosmetic advice from you again!"

