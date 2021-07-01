 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney shares meaningful post about love and friends

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney shares meaningful post about love and friends

Meghan Markle’s best pal Jessica Mulroney tried to describe her feelings about friendship and love in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Canadian fashion stylist uploaded a quote about “losing friends and finding better ones”, months after her racist bullying claims.

Mulroney's friendship with the Duchess of Sussex was said to be on the rocks after the stylist came under fire for using her alleged “white privilege” against a black social media influencer.

She shared a quote on Instagram Wednesday, which said: “Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone. And then, without even realising it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney shares meaningful post about love and friends

Meghan and Jessica's friendship was reportedly affected when the celebrity stylist was accused of abusing her "wealth and privilege" by influencer Sasha Exeter to attempt to shut her up in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meghan Markle first Jessica Mulroney, whose father-in-law is former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, while she was living in Toronto filming 'Suits'.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William and Harry set to begin new era of relationship with the unveiling of Diana statue

Prince William and Harry set to begin new era of relationship with the unveiling of Diana statue
Harry Styles spotted getting cozy with Olivia Wilde during a romantic getaway in Italy's Tuscany

Harry Styles spotted getting cozy with Olivia Wilde during a romantic getaway in Italy's Tuscany
Golden Globes to become

Golden Globes to become "more inclusive and diverse"
Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid turn streets of Paris into ramp with their hot walks

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid turn streets of Paris into ramp with their hot walks
Bill Cosby: from US cultural icon to prison... and now, a reprieve

Bill Cosby: from US cultural icon to prison... and now, a reprieve
Bill Cosby released from prison as judge overturns sexual assault conviction

Bill Cosby released from prison as judge overturns sexual assault conviction
Allison Mack jailed for three years over blackmailing women

Allison Mack jailed for three years over blackmailing women

Ariana Grande gives away one million dollars for mental health

Ariana Grande gives away one million dollars for mental health
Love versus Duty: Prince William defending the monarchy while Harry his wife Meghan

Love versus Duty: Prince William defending the monarchy while Harry his wife Meghan
Britney Spears and her beau Sam Asghari to tie the knot soon

Britney Spears and her beau Sam Asghari to tie the knot soon
Prince Harry suffers ‘triggering’ separation anxiety from Lilibet

Prince Harry suffers ‘triggering’ separation anxiety from Lilibet
Prince Harry shares rare update on Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry shares rare update on Archie, Lilibet

Latest

view all