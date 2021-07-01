Meghan Markle’s pal Jessica Mulroney shares meaningful post about love and friends

Meghan Markle’s best pal Jessica Mulroney tried to describe her feelings about friendship and love in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old Canadian fashion stylist uploaded a quote about “losing friends and finding better ones”, months after her racist bullying claims.

Mulroney's friendship with the Duchess of Sussex was said to be on the rocks after the stylist came under fire for using her alleged “white privilege” against a black social media influencer.

She shared a quote on Instagram Wednesday, which said: “Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone. And then, without even realising it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror.”

Meghan and Jessica's friendship was reportedly affected when the celebrity stylist was accused of abusing her "wealth and privilege" by influencer Sasha Exeter to attempt to shut her up in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meghan Markle first Jessica Mulroney, whose father-in-law is former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, while she was living in Toronto filming 'Suits'.