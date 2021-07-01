Prince William, Harry want to move past rift after Diana’s statue unveiling

Prince Harry talked about his relationship with William saying they are on different paths

Prince William and Harry want to move past their rift specially after they reunite today for Princess Diana's statue unveiling.



The event will give the two feuding brothers a chance to heal their relationship. Harry recently welcomed his baby daughter Lilibet, and with the addition of a new family member he and William are attempting to bridge the gap between them.

“They didn’t mend the bond at the funeral,” an insider said. “But since the baby, they want to move forward. Both brothers are ready to move past the rift and have a good relationship again.”

In his Oprah interview, Prince Harry talked about his relationship with William saying they are on different paths.

“As I said before, I love William to bits,” the Archewell co-founder said at the time. “We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience but we are on different paths.”