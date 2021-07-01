Prince William and Harry unwilling to move away from Diana's statue: expert

 
Prince William and Prince Harry on Thursday attended the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue.

Harry came from the United States for the much awaited reunion with his family in the UK.

He left his wife Meghan Markle, son Archie and newborn daughter in the US to attend the ceremony.

British experts are commenting on the reunion of estranged brothers at the unveiling of statue of their mother.

Royal correspondent Angela Levin took to Twitter to share her thoughts on a picture of Harry and William and the statue of their late mother.

 "Very moving statue of Princess Diana with her arms around two children and H (Harry) and W (William) staring at it and I guess not wanting to move away.

