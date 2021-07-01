 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 01 2021
By
Web Desk

What royal family would've looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 01, 2021

Artist Autumn Ying has given a heartwarming glimpse at what life for the royal family would have been like today if Princess Diana was still alive.

In a series of emotional paintings, Ying has brought new members of the family together with the late Princess of Wales, including her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and even her grandchildren.

Diana can also been seen standing next to her kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, all grownup, as she died when they were just 15 and 12 years old respectively.

Check out the reimagined photos below:

What royal family wouldve looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos
What royal family wouldve looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos
What royal family wouldve looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos
What royal family wouldve looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos
What royal family wouldve looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos


More From Entertainment:

Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

The days of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘beloved luxury are numbered’

The days of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘beloved luxury are numbered’
Kensington Palace explains why Princess Diana’s statue includes kids

Kensington Palace explains why Princess Diana’s statue includes kids
Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson all set for a post-pandemic concert

Bruce Springsteen, Jennifer Hudson all set for a post-pandemic concert

Prince Harry discusses fatherhood with Ed Sheeran

Prince Harry discusses fatherhood with Ed Sheeran
Prince William and Harry unwilling to move away from Diana's statue: expert

Prince William and Harry unwilling to move away from Diana's statue: expert

Prince William offers Prince Harry shocking olive branch amid Palace row

Prince William offers Prince Harry shocking olive branch amid Palace row
Prince Harry under fire for attacks on Prince Charles: ‘It’s unfair!’

Prince Harry under fire for attacks on Prince Charles: ‘It’s unfair!’
John Cena open to starting family

John Cena open to starting family
LA court to end remote program after Britney Spears recordings surface

LA court to end remote program after Britney Spears recordings surface
Elvis Presley set to get own streaming channel

Elvis Presley set to get own streaming channel
Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s plan to ‘continue fighting’ conservatorship

Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’s plan to ‘continue fighting’ conservatorship

Latest

view all