What royal family would've looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos

Artist Autumn Ying has given a heartwarming glimpse at what life for the royal family would have been like today if Princess Diana was still alive.



In a series of emotional paintings, Ying has brought new members of the family together with the late Princess of Wales, including her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and even her grandchildren.

Diana can also been seen standing next to her kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, all grownup, as she died when they were just 15 and 12 years old respectively.

Check out the reimagined photos below:



