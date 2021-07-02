Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert

Prince Harry is 'trying to make his elder brother Prince William feel less important', claimed royal expert Angela Levin.



The Duke of Sussex is a 'very changed man' according to a royal expert who claimed that Prince Harry's trying to continue his mother Diana's legacy by doing things in a "very different way" to his brother the Duke of Cambridge.

The expert went on to claim that Duchess Meghan had pushed her husband to "take a stand" and change the way he worked with his older brother.



In conversation with BBC, Angela Levin said: "There's a lot of my mother in me, Meghan and I feel that the future is with the youth and with children'. He is trying to continue her legacy, but in a way, to make William not so important."

On the other hand, Prince William and Prince Harry seemed to clear air with their positive gestures as they reunited on the unveiling of their late mom Princess Diana statue at the Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden, where the two brothers shared smiles and words.