 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince William's importance, claims Royal expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Prince Harry trying to undermine Prince Williams importance, claims Royal expert

Prince Harry is 'trying to make his elder brother Prince William feel less important', claimed royal expert Angela Levin.

The Duke of Sussex is a 'very changed man' according to a royal expert who claimed that Prince Harry's trying to continue his mother Diana's legacy by doing things in a "very different way" to his brother the Duke of Cambridge.

The expert went on to claim that Duchess Meghan had pushed her husband to "take a stand" and change the way he worked with his older brother.

In conversation with BBC, Angela Levin said: "There's a lot of my mother in me, Meghan and I feel that the future is with the youth and with children'. He is trying to continue her legacy, but in a way, to make William not so important."

On the other hand, Prince William and Prince Harry seemed to clear air with their positive gestures as they reunited on the unveiling of their late mom Princess Diana statue at the Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden, where the two brothers shared smiles and words.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton secretly approaches Meghan Markle
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shows off her fit physique in pink gym gear
Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space

Russia races Tom Cruise and Musk for first movie in space
Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach

Salma Hayek looks stunning in red Kurti as she soaks up the sun at a beach
Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk

Kim Kardashian worrying about dating a new man amid Kanye West's romance with Irina Shayk
Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project

Scarlett Johansson convinced Black Widow director to helm the project
Kim Kardashian hits back at critics over wearing cut-out dress for Vatican city visit: ‘I fully covered up’

Kim Kardashian hits back at critics over wearing cut-out dress for Vatican city visit: ‘I fully covered up’
Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby release sparks worries it will set back #MeToo progress
Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

Kanye West spotted with four children at Mexico airport

What royal family would've looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos

What royal family would've looked like if Princess Diana was still alive: See photos
The days of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘beloved luxury are numbered’

The days of Queen Elizabeth’s ‘beloved luxury are numbered’
Kensington Palace explains why Princess Diana’s statue includes kids

Kensington Palace explains why Princess Diana’s statue includes kids

Latest

view all