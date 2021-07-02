 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard remains wary of Johnny Depp fans as she announces baby's birth

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 02, 2021

Amber Heard remains wary of Johnny Depp fans as she announces babys birth

Amber Heard allowed only a few people to comment on her post announcing birth of her baby.

The "Aquaman" actress on Thursday revealed on Instagram that she welcomed a daughter.

 Sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media, she said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

The actress has been hounded on social media by her haters ever since she parted ways with former husband Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard remains wary of Johnny Depp fans as she announces babys birth

On her Instagram post she allowed only a handful of people to comment on her post which contained a message that read, "Comments on this post has been limited."

The "Aquaman" star has also limited replies to her Twitter account in a bid to keep Depp's fans at bay. 

"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."

More From Entertainment:

Disha Patani condemns 'brutal' killing of dog in India

Disha Patani condemns 'brutal' killing of dog in India
Prince Harry prepares to return to US after Diana statue unveiling

Prince Harry prepares to return to US after Diana statue unveiling

BTS releases ‘Butter’ CD tracklist

BTS releases ‘Butter’ CD tracklist
Dwayne Johnson unveils cast list for Disney film ‘Jungle Cruise’

Dwayne Johnson unveils cast list for Disney film ‘Jungle Cruise’
Raven-Symoné credits wife for incredible weight loss

Raven-Symoné credits wife for incredible weight loss
BTS unveil ‘Autograph Time’ banter for limited edition CD’s

BTS unveil ‘Autograph Time’ banter for limited edition CD’s
Imagine Dragons drop plans for new album ‘Mercury – Act 1’

Imagine Dragons drop plans for new album ‘Mercury – Act 1’
Imagine Dragons drop ‘Wrecked’ single for ‘Mercury – Act 1’ album

Imagine Dragons drop ‘Wrecked’ single for ‘Mercury – Act 1’ album

Ed Sheeran releases behind-the-scenes clips to ‘Bad Habits’

Ed Sheeran releases behind-the-scenes clips to ‘Bad Habits’
Ed Sheeran shreds ‘Shape Of You’ after week-long residency

Ed Sheeran shreds ‘Shape Of You’ after week-long residency
Taylor Swift releases ‘Renegade’ MV alongside Big Red Machine

Taylor Swift releases ‘Renegade’ MV alongside Big Red Machine
Ed Sheeran releases ‘Bad Habits’ live performance special

Ed Sheeran releases ‘Bad Habits’ live performance special

Latest

view all