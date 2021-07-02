Amber Heard remains wary of Johnny Depp fans as she announces baby's birth

Amber Heard allowed only a few people to comment on her post announcing birth of her baby.

The "Aquaman" actress on Thursday revealed on Instagram that she welcomed a daughter.

Sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media, she said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

The actress has been hounded on social media by her haters ever since she parted ways with former husband Johnny Depp.



On her Instagram post she allowed only a handful of people to comment on her post which contained a message that read, "Comments on this post has been limited."

The "Aquaman" star has also limited replies to her Twitter account in a bid to keep Depp's fans at bay.



"Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," Heard wrote.

"I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this."