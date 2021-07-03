Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn and her children receive death threats

Britney Spears' sister Jamie Lynn has requested fans to stop sending death threats to her children amid conservatorship case.

The 30-year-old broke her silence and shared an emotional post, urging people to stop sending threats to her and her kids.

Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram Story on Friday and wrote: "Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves, but can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children. – JLS."

She had initially been slammed for not speaking out sooner following Britney’s bombshell testimony.



The mother of-two later posted an emotional Instagram story in support of Britney telling fans: "I felt like until my sister could speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do. But now that she’s very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say. I think it’s extremely clear that since the day I was born that I’ve only loved adored and supported my sister."

Britney had spoken in court about the treatment she had been subjected to under her 13-year conservatorship following her public breakdown, claiming that she was being abused and being forced to have an IUD in order to stop her having another child with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 27.



She went on to write: "This is my freakin’ big sister. I don’t care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before.

"I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness. I’ve made a very conscious choice in my life to only participate in her life as her sister."

Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Jamie Lyn Spears added: "Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform. But I can assure I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after."