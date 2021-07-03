Prince Harry speaks Meghan Markle's words in speech about Diana, thinks royal expert

Prince Harry's powerful speech about his late mother Princess Diana was 'written with his wife Meghan Markle's help', according to a royal expert.



The Duke of Sussex paid tribute to the Princess of Wales as she delivered a powerful speech to inspiring young leaders ahead of unveiling the statue, urging them to stand up for what they believe in without any fear.

William and Harry unveiled a memorial statue of their late mother on Thursday (July 1), on what would have been her 60th birthday.



Angela Levin - a royal expert, appeared on Good Morning Britain as she was asked whether she believed that the statue would bring a stop to the brothers' feud.

The expert seemed to be little bit sceptical as she told hosts Adil Ray and Kate Garraway: "In theory, I think everyone would love that to happen but in practise that's not going to happen."

Sharing her knowledge about the Duke's speech ahead of the unveiling, she said that it "sounded as though it was Meghan speaking".

Prince Harry delivered a strong message in his speech, saying: "Our mum believed that young people have the power to change the world. She believed in your strength, because she saw it day in and day out. And in the faces of young people exactly like you, she witnessed a boundless enthusiasm and passion, and I, too, see those same values shine through."

Harry, who remained peaceful with his brother Prince William at the unveiling of their mom Princess Diana’s statue yesterday, has reportedly reunited with Meghan Markle and their kids in California and conveyed the love and greetings to Archie and Lili from the royals.