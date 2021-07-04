 
Sunday Jul 04 2021
Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday

Sunday Jul 04, 2021

Ashley Tisdale pens loving note for Jupiter on 36th birthday

Actor Ashley Tisdale recently took to social media and penned a short note in honor of her 36th birthday, as well as the special ‘gift’ that made the journey so far worth it.

The star shared the note via a captioned post that featured her little bundle of joy and even read, “No one will top this gift this birthday. Thanks baby”.

Check it out below:

The star even fawned over her daughter on her blog Frenshe and added, “One thing I realized this past year is how important it is to connect with people, even if it’s just the guy or girl you often spot at your favorite coffee shop.”

“While staying home last year, those were the small moments I missed the most. It’s also been interesting to see the different paths some of my friends took. Some friends I was super close to feel farther away, and others stayed connected and we became closer.”

