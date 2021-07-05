 
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Black Widow’ is garbage, says Stephan Dorff as he blasts Scarlett Johansson

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

Stephan Dorff said he was embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson because her Marvel flick
Hollywood star Stephan Dorff called Scarlett Johansson's upcoming Marvel film Black Widow 'garbage'. 

While in conversation with The Independent, the True Detective star said he was embarrassed for Johansson because her Marvel flick looks like a “bad video game.”

"I still hunt out the good [expletive] because I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!” he said.

“I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead,” he went on to say. 

