entertainment
Monday Jul 05 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS' Butter competes with Louis Tomilson, Billie Eilish for UEFA Euro league poll

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 05, 2021

BTS’ latest hit Butter is butting heads with the likes of many other major artists’ song in a bid to the front runner which will be played at Wembley Stadium during the UEFA Euro League.

In a poll on Twitter, the song currently thumped other hit tracks like Louis Tomilson’s Kill My Mind, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish and Yeah by Usher.

For the boyband, the venue has historic significance as it became the first South Korean group to headline Wembley Stadium with around 60,000 ARMY fans.

A BTS ARMY tweeted, "Butter was played during NBA games and it will sound so good at Wembley stadium!" 

Another fan chimed in saying, "Dynamite was played on #LoveIsland aftersun! Hopefully this is a sign that Butter will be played at Wembley when England play in the finals! Please vote on the UEFA poll if you haven't already!" 

Take a look:


