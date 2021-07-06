 
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Archie, Lilibet given ‘deroyalised’ name due to Queen’s royal ‘formula’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 06, 2021

Archie and Lilibet’s name were reportedly chosen in accordance with the Queen’s royal formula.

The claim has been brought forward by royal author Sally Bedell Smithm, and during her interview with Vanity Fair she claimed, “Following discussions among her private secretaries and government ministers, a formula emerged in which the Royal Family would continue to be called ‘The House and Family of Windsor’.”

“But the Queen’s ‘deroyalised’ descendants — starting with any grandchildren who lacked the designation of ‘royal highness’ would adopt the surname ‘Mountbatten-Windsor’. Those in the immediate line of succession, including all of the Queen’s children would continue to be called ‘Windsor’.”

