Jennifer Lopez admits she's 'super happy' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has finally broken her silence on her whirlpool romance with Ben Affleck, revealing how blissful her life is right now.



In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lopez has opened up for the first time since she began her renewed relationship with Affleck.

“I’m super happy,” she said. “I know people are always wondering. How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay? This is it. I’ve never been better. And I want my people who care about me because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own.

She added: And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at. And I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”



The interview surrounded the release of “Cambia El Paso,” the English translation of which means “change the step.”

In her interview, Lopez revealed she was in the Dominican Republic, following her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, when she realized she was in a place to record again.



Jennifer Lopez was not hesitant to admit about her renewed romance with Ben Affleck as she said: “I’m good,” she said. “I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming. And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me. I think some people really get inspired when they’re heartbroken.”