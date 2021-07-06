 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 06 2021
Web Desk

'The View' hosts breathe a sigh of relief after Meghan McCain exits the show

‘The View’ hosts breathe a sigh of relief after Meghan McCain exits the show

Hosts of The View all seemed relieved after Meghan McCain decided to bid adieu to her gig. 

Page Six quoted sources claiming that McCain became “insufferable” and even managed to ruffle the feathers of the usually calm and composed Whoopi Goldberg.

“Everyone was at their wits’ end — even Whoopi, and she’s the chillest of them all. Whoopi is never going to advocate for anyone to get fired. She’s not about that, but she was very clear that she no longer wanted to work with Meghan,” an insider shared with the portal.

“It happened as soon as [new ABC News president] Kim [Godwin] came in. It was right after Joy and Meghan’s huge [on-air] blow up [in May] where the network called an emergency meeting. They told new management, ‘We don’t want to work with her anymore,” they went on to claim.

“Whoopi was clear that she didn’t want to work with her either. There have been so many well-documented issues, and [Meghan] has not made a good impression on new management.”

“Meghan hated Sunny and didn’t trust her. She thought she was leaking stories about her and it was a bad situation. [ABC brass] essentially told Sunny, ‘Don’t make us have to choose between you and Meghan because we’re not going to choose you.’ And they’ve had a faux friendship ever since,” added the grapevine.

“[The hosts] all came with complaints to Kim about Meghan,” said another source. 

