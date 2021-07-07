 
Wednesday Jul 07 2021
Web Desk

Prince Harry more relaxed on Diana's reunion than William: body language expert

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 07, 2021

Prince Harry's hand movements indicated he was more laid back than William

Prince Harry appeared to be more composed than his brother Prince William at Princess Diana's memorial unveiling.

The Duke of Sussex's body language showed he constantly tried to engage his brother in a friendly chat.

According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, “When Harry would actually turn his feet to angle towards his brother, his brother didn’t respond by turning towards Harry."

"He was more stoic. He was less engaging with his brother and, in my opinion, Harry was trying to make attempts to engage," she told Us Weekly.

According to Cobb, Harry's hand movements indicated he was more laid back than William.

“There was a level of comfort for [Harry],” Cobb said. “Harry was looking more at William than vice versa. And you could tell also because there were times that Harry would actually walk over to where his brother and somebody else was talking.”

