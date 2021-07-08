 
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's attempts of making amends with royals to 'rock his marriage'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

Prince Harry who has left everything for Meghan Markle will become torn eventually

Prince Harry has been warned that his constant attempts to mend ties with the royal family may plunge his marriage with Meghan Markle in danger.

According to royal author Duncan Larcombe, Harry who has left everything for Meghan will become torn eventually.

He told Closer magazine, “Harry’s totally sacrificed relations with his family for his new life with Meghan, and things seem to have been done her way and with her needs first."

Larcombe continued, "I think Harry and Meghan will have to make compromises to make things work with the royals and even to save their marriage - because there will be a point when he’ll be torn between Meghan’s world and his own family."

He said that Harry may have been enjoying the change of life in the United States but also the latest trip back will have shown what he is missing out on in the UK.

“I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother will maybe make him question what he’s given it all up for," Larcormbe concluded.

