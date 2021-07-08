 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 08 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS’ RM dishes over desire to form ‘Bangtan Grandpas’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 08, 2021

BTS’ RM dishes over desire to form ‘Bangtan Grandpas’

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and tickled some funny bones with his desire to ‘redefine’ BTS through their multiple ears as both “Bangtan Papas” and “Bangtan Grandpas.”

The singer unveiled his plans for the future and even addressed the need to redefine the stereotype of masculinity during an Amazon Music interview.

There he began by addressing the issue with toxic masculinity and explained, “We didn't have the intention to redefine masculinity or the manly, but it feels good that we can have this positive effect or influence to any categories. We’re living in a time where labels like ‘masculinity’ are vanishing!”

Later on into the interview however, RM addressed his desire to transcend the test of time with the support of ARMYs and admitted, “We have our plans that we could be like Bangtan Papas or Bangtan Grandpas or something.” 


More From Entertainment:

Machine Gun Kelly addresses ‘great love’ with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly addresses ‘great love’ with Megan Fox
Lynne Spears defends Britney Spears’ ‘capacity change’

Lynne Spears defends Britney Spears’ ‘capacity change’
Megan Fox bashes ‘archaic’ standards on working moms

Megan Fox bashes ‘archaic’ standards on working moms
Gwen Stefani shares rare family snap with Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani shares rare family snap with Blake Shelton
Britney Spears’ mom requests ‘personal lawyer’ amid conservatorship change

Britney Spears’ mom requests ‘personal lawyer’ amid conservatorship change
Queen Elizabeth visits sets of record-breaking soap opera ‘Coronation Street’

Queen Elizabeth visits sets of record-breaking soap opera ‘Coronation Street’
Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo

Tristan Thompson flirts with Khloe Kardashian in new photo
Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Katy Perry steps out with beau Orlando Bloom for dinner in Paris

Matthew Perry cherishes happy days in new snap: See Photo

Matthew Perry cherishes happy days in new snap: See Photo

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House

Melania Trump spotted in NYC for first time since leaving the White House
Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True

Khloe Kardashian willing to keep Tristan Thompson in her life for True

Latest

view all