BTS’ RM dishes over desire to form ‘Bangtan Grandpas’

BTS’ RM recently sat down for a chat and tickled some funny bones with his desire to ‘redefine’ BTS through their multiple ears as both “Bangtan Papas” and “Bangtan Grandpas.”

The singer unveiled his plans for the future and even addressed the need to redefine the stereotype of masculinity during an Amazon Music interview.

There he began by addressing the issue with toxic masculinity and explained, “We didn't have the intention to redefine masculinity or the manly, but it feels good that we can have this positive effect or influence to any categories. We’re living in a time where labels like ‘masculinity’ are vanishing!”

Later on into the interview however, RM addressed his desire to transcend the test of time with the support of ARMYs and admitted, “We have our plans that we could be like Bangtan Papas or Bangtan Grandpas or something.”



