Dua Lipa to show off her new talent as she's making acting debut in Argylle

British singer Dua Lipa is all set to make her acting debut in the star-studded spy thriller Argylle.



Matthew Vaughn has set an all-star cast for his next big budget action project, which will start shooting this August in Europe.



According to reports, Dua Lipa is joining the ensemble cast of Argylle, where the songstress will also provide original music for the title track and score.



The film will also star Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, the outlet reported.



Directed by Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass, Kingsman: Secret Service), the movie is based on the soon-to-be-released spy novel Argylle by Ellie Conway.

The book follows the world's greatest spy Argylle as he is caught up in an international adventure. The book is schedule to be published in 2022.

Lipa shared a look at the movie poster, writing, "#ARGYLLE 2022 @MARV_films."

Dua Lipa recently opened up about losing confidence in herself after a meme about one of her performances went viral.