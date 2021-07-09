Bella Hadid goes on romantic dinner with new man Marc Kalman

Bella Hadid has found love in her new man Marc Kalman.

After becoming Instagram official on Thursday, the love birds were spotted in their first outing in Paris.

The model and her art director boyfriend were seen going out for a romantic dinner at Australian restaurant LouLou before they returned to their hotel later that night.

The couple is still clearly in the honeymoon phase as Marc could be seen beaming from ear-to-ear as he chatted with Bella in the candlelit environment.

As usual Bella put up a fashionable display for the occasion as she sported a white cutout top paired with a camel coat, grey printed pants and a red bag.

