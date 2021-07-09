 
Friday Jul 09 2021
Billie Eilish takes internet by storm as she drops new song NDA and music video

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Billie Eilish on Thursday dropped her new song NDA and the accompanying music video ahead of the upcoming release of her album "Happier Than Ever.

Sharing some clips of her music video on social media, the singer asked her fans to watch it because it was one of her favorites she has directed.

Commenting on the video, Billie Eilish said the filming "took my whole breath away."

The video has been watched more than 2.5 million times on YouTube within a few hours after it premiered on the website. 

