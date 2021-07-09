 
Friday Jul 09 2021
Web Desk

Prince William gears up for ‘action against Harry’ after Queen’s peace talks fail

Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Prince William is reportedly gearing up to take ‘decisive action’ against given the failed peace talks with Queen Elizabeth.

This claim has been brought forward by The Mail on Sunday’s Charlotte Griffiths.

During her interview with MailPlus' Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin, she was quoted saying, William had felt that the smoothing over hadn't been working for quite a long time at that moment. He felt decisive action was needed, that he needed to play them at their own game.”

“The smoothing over that the Queen had been doing very diligently, the moment Meghan came on the scene, wasn't paying off at all so William thought he would try a different tack.”

