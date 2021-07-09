 
entertainment
Friday Jul 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William gear up for Queen Elizabeth's 'monumental platinum jubilee'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 09, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William gear up for Queen Elizabeths monumental platinum jubilee

Kate Middleton and Prince William have already stared preparations for the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday asked royal fans to take part in Queen's Platinum Jubilee Emblem Design Competition.

"One week left to enter the Queen's Platinum Emblem Design Competition," read a post shared by the couple on their official Instagram page.

The royal couple asked the royal fans to submit their entries on the link shared on their page.

"2022 marks Her Majesty The Queen's monumental Platinum Jubilee," read Kate and William's post that also contained a picture of Queen Elizabeth.

