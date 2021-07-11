 
Prince William ‘puts his foot down’ on Prince Harry’s nonsense: report

Prince William has reportedly “put his foot down” with Prince Harry and refuses to accept “anymore of his nonsense.”

The claim has been brought forward by royal diarist Charlotte Griffiths and during her interview with Palace Confidential on MailPlus she said, “Most people thought the main blame for the fall-out was not Meghan, but instead the brothers themselves.”

“A new picture is emerging that William is much tougher in this situation than we previously thought. He is very, very firm. He was much tougher behind the scenes very early on. He was not taking anymore nonsense from very early on it seems.”

