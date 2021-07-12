 
Monday Jul 12 2021
Ben Affleck settles into role of step dad as he takes Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme for outing

Monday Jul 12, 2021

Ben Affleck seemingly persuaded Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme to accept him as a step dad  as he took her on outing with his kids Samuel and Seraphina at Universal City Walk.

The 48-year-old Hollywood heartthrob looked to preemptively settle into the role of step dad during a Sunday outing with Lopez's daughter and his kids.

The actor looked happy with children as he spent quality time to make them introduce with each other.

Lopez did not accompany Affleck as he was spotted grabbing Wetzel's Pretzels while taking in the sights at the popular tourist attraction.

As things get serious between the pair, Affleck has been very involved in the superstar's children's lives.

His only son Samuel wore a Lord Of The Rings T-shirt and blue joggers while his youngest daughter Seraphina kept it comfortable in a green T-shirt with navy pants.

Jennifer's daughter continued to show off her edgy style in a pair of blue jeans with Doc Martens and a striped sweater layered over a white collared shirt.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have made up minds to strengthen their relationship after giving another chance to their romance.

