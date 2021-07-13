 
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Zac Efron and brother Dylan sneak their grandpa out his resort-​style retirement home: Video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Zac Efron and brother Dylan sneak their grandpa out his resort-​style retirement home: Video

Zac Efron has reportedly teamed up with his younger brother Dylan to 'bust' their grandfather out of his nursing home for some fun.

Efron - who starred in the 2016 flick Dirty Grandpa with Robert De Niro, made mischief with his own grandfather.

The two brothers teamed up to take their grandfather out his resort-​style retirement home for some quality time.

As he tiptoed around the senior living facility, the 33-year-old actor did his best to go unseen as he crouched low, before swiping a staff member's ID to gain access to his grandpa's room.

'Let's bust grandpa out of here,' the High School Musical alum said in the first few seconds of a cheeky video he posted on his Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "We’re coming Grandpa!"

The Greatest Showman star showed off his athletic abilities at one point  as he did a front somersault, before excitedly reuniting with his grandpa, who was ready to go.

 Zac Efron wheeled his grandpa down the hall and past other residents, before they went to watch a soccer game together at home.

