Tuesday Jul 13 2021
Christina Aguilera is 're-inspired' by music with new Spanish album

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Christina Aguilera is visiting her Latino roots with new album.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent chat, the singer gushed about the making process of her collaboration with SweeTARTS ahead of her second Spanish album.

"This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It's been something I've wanted to do for so many years. I have an amazing team behind me that's so supportive," said Aguilera.

"I've been in music for a really long time, but there's nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude," said the 40-year-old.

"I actually am reinspired by music all over again, making this album," she continued.

With this album, Aguilera says she will "dive deeper into my roots" and explore her heritage.

"You'll see a lot of those influences in this record as well as, fresh-sounding music," she concluded.

