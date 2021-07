Dua Lipa on Monday expressed solidarity with England's black soccer players after their team lost to Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

Taking to Instagram, the "Levitating" singer shared a couple of Instagram posts defending the players".

The English singer shared the posts containing the pictures of the black players to her Insta stories.

Earlier, Tom Holland, Prince William and many other celebrities took to social media to condemn the racist attacks on English players.