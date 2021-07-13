 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's interview nominated for Emmy Award

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harrys interview nominated for Emmy Award

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey interview has been nominated for an  Emmy Award.

Oprah Winfrey's explosive interview took place  in March with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan in their first major TV sit-down since quitting the royal family in early 2020.

The interview plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades and deteriorated Harry's relations with his brother William and father Prince Charles.

Morovere, The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards in a field packed with newcomers and feel-good TV shows that reflected the surge in streaming during the coronavirus pandemic.

