Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green at peace as they move on in life after bitter feud

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green are currently co-parenting their three kids

Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green have buried the hatchet and made peace with each other.



The couple is currently co-parenting their three kids, as they move on in life with respective new partners.

"Things have calmed down and are going a lot smoother," a source close to the actress told E! News.

"Brian has accepted it's over for good with Megan and has moved on. It's allowed for a much more peaceful co-parenting relationship."

"They still have things that come up," the source noted. However, "he is very happy with his own life and his relationship," the insider added, "so that has helped. They are all adjusting to this situation well."

"The kids like spending time with both parents and their significant others. Everyone is doing a lot better," added the insider.



While Megan is famously dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Brian is seeing Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess.