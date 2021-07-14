 
Wednesday Jul 14 2021
Web Desk

Ashley Graham expecting second child with husband Justin Erwin

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 14, 2021

Ashley Graham said she and her husband, Justin Erwin, are excited for the next chapter
Ashley Graham is gearing up to welcome another member in her family as she announced she is pregnant with her second child.

The supermodel said she and her husband, Justin Erwin, are excited for the next chapter in their life.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Graham announced, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," she wrote while captioning a maternity photo captured by her husband.

On Father's Day last month, Graham praised Ervin, writing, "Isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad like you. getting to witness you be a father is the greatest gift."

In February, the supermodel said she is open to having another baby soon.

Speaking with WSJ. Magazine at the time, she said, "I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," adding that "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."

