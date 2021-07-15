 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for their Emmy nod, especially in light of the complete untruths they spout.

The Sussex’s got called out by royal commentator Phil Dampier and during his interview with The Sun he claimed, "I think it's farcical. We now know Harry and Meghan were allowed to spout a lot of complete untruths and unchecked 'facts' in the interview, and Oprah Winfrey did nothing to query it.”

“As a journalistic exercise I thought it was very, very poor. It might have been watched by millions and it got a lot of headlines, but it was clearly not journalism.”

