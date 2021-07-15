Khloe Kardashian's exes feud over her stunning photo

Khloe Kardashian's sizzling post brought her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson against each other as they exchanged words over her bikini photo.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's former husband Lamar flirt her in her Instagram comments and her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy took no time to hit back at him.

Lamar, a former basketball player, left a very flirtatious comment on his ex-wife's revealing bikini photo which she shared last week, sparking rumours about their reunion.

Lamar seemingly wanted to rekindle relationship with Khloe as he wrote “hottie" under an Instagram picture of her posing in a bikini in an outdoor shower.

The reality Tv star has recently split up with long-term on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who noticed Lamar's flirty comment and chose to hit back with words of his own.

He responded to Lamar’s comment: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split up again after planning for second baby. Khloe and Lamar married in 2009, a month after meeting, but they eventually divorced in 2016.

