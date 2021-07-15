 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian's exes feud over her stunning photo

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Khloe Kardashians exes feud over her stunning photo

Khloe Kardashian's sizzling post brought her exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson against each other as they exchanged words over her bikini photo.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star's former husband Lamar flirt her in her Instagram comments and her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy took no time to hit back at him.

Khloe Kardashians exes feud over her stunning photo

Lamar, a former basketball player, left a very flirtatious comment on his ex-wife's revealing bikini photo which she shared last week, sparking rumours about their reunion.

Lamar seemingly wanted to rekindle relationship with Khloe as he wrote “hottie" under an Instagram picture of her posing in a bikini in an outdoor shower.

Khloe Kardashians exes feud over her stunning photo

The reality Tv star has recently split up with long-term on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who noticed Lamar's flirty comment and chose to hit back with words of his own.

He responded to Lamar’s comment: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results.”

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split up again after planning for second baby. Khloe and Lamar married in 2009, a month after meeting, but they eventually divorced in 2016.

More From Entertainment:

Celine Dion biopic powered by love at Cannes

Celine Dion biopic powered by love at Cannes
Kim Kardashian amazes fans as she puts her incredible physique on display

Kim Kardashian amazes fans as she puts her incredible physique on display
Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show

Anson Seabra performs ‘‘Walked Through Hell’ at The Ellen Show
Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘abuse’

Heartbroken Prince George removed from limelight after barrage of ‘abuse’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out over Emmy nod
Prince Harry bashed over new philanthropic ideas: ‘Match made in Wall street’

Prince Harry bashed over new philanthropic ideas: ‘Match made in Wall street’
Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album

Jennifer Lopez talks interest in 2002 'This Is Me… Then’ album
Jennifer Lopez touches on ‘artistic responsibility to inspire’

Jennifer Lopez touches on ‘artistic responsibility to inspire’
Jennifer Hudson addresses lessons learned through Aretha Franklin casting

Jennifer Hudson addresses lessons learned through Aretha Franklin casting
Britney Spears’ new lawyers ‘in for major hurdles’ with conservatorship

Britney Spears’ new lawyers ‘in for major hurdles’ with conservatorship
Halsey ‘felt like a failure’ after giving up prenatal vitamins

Halsey ‘felt like a failure’ after giving up prenatal vitamins
Gigi Hadid shares how Zayn Malik initially struggled to fit in with her family

Gigi Hadid shares how Zayn Malik initially struggled to fit in with her family

Latest

view all