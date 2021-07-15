 
Thursday Jul 15 2021
Sarah Ferguson supports disgraced ex Prince Andrew despite links to Jeffrey Epstein

Thursday Jul 15, 2021

Sarah Ferguson has come to the defense of her former husband and British royal family’s most controversial member, Prince Andrew.

During an interview with People, the Duchess of York, 61, defended the royal, calling him a “kind man”, in spite of his infamous links with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“Whatever challenges he has, I will stand firm to the co-parenters that we are together. I believe that he’s a kind, good man, and he’s been a fabulous father to the girls,” said Ferguson.

Back in 2019, she had made similar comments about him in a chat with The Sun, saying: “I think the most important thing in life is familyhood.”

The Duke and Duchess of York share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. 

