Demi Lovato looks radiant as she shares intimate bathtub selfie with a message of self-acceptance

Demi Lovato mesmerised fans as she shared intimate snap of hearself soaking amongst bubbles in bathtub.

The 28-year-old singing sensation has been spotted relaxing amongst the bubbles and in the place she feels amazing.



Lovato unveiled her natural look as she was with 'no makeup, no extensions, no lashes,'

Th singer, who identifies as non-binary, wrote in the caption. 'Just me in my purest form. I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is.'

Demi Lovato looked amazing as she nestled against the marble tub with not a trace of makeup on their complexion. Her hair was slicked back away from their face, putting their radiant complexion on full show.