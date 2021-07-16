 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Courteney Cox's daughter Coco chooses if she would date young Joey or Chandler?

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Courteney Coxs daughter Coco chooses if she would date young Joey or Chandler?
Courteney Cox's daughter Coco chooses if she would date young Joey or Chandler?

Courteney Cox is making daughter Coco between Joey and Chandler.

The star, who played Monica Geller on Friends (1994-2004) recently played a game with her 17-year-old daughter titled "Who Knows Who Best."

In the game, both the mother and daughter were presented some questions to answer for another.

However, one of the questions also involved Courteney guessing whom amongst Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) would Coco date.

"Would you rather have a date with young Joey or young Chandler?" Cox read from the questions.

The star then guessed that the teen would prefer a young Joey Tribbiani.

"Correct," Coco responded, nodding.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Kanye West has a blast with friends as Irina Shayk romance comes to halt

Kanye West has a blast with friends as Irina Shayk romance comes to halt

Wiz Khalifa tests positive for COVID-19: 'Stay away from me for little while'

Wiz Khalifa tests positive for COVID-19: 'Stay away from me for little while'
Gigi Hadid replaces Chrissy Teigen in 'Never Have I Ever 2' after bullying scandal

Gigi Hadid replaces Chrissy Teigen in 'Never Have I Ever 2' after bullying scandal
Jennifer Garner agrees to let Ben Affleck introduce kids to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner agrees to let Ben Affleck introduce kids to Jennifer Lopez

'Lifetime's Harry and Meghan reach breaking point in new trailer

'Lifetime's Harry and Meghan reach breaking point in new trailer

Cannes film 'Paris 13th district' shows another side of the French capital

Cannes film 'Paris 13th district' shows another side of the French capital
Demi Lovato looks radiant as she shares intimate bathtub selfie with a message of self-acceptance

Demi Lovato looks radiant as she shares intimate bathtub selfie with a message of self-acceptance

Amber Heard cuts a casual figure as she stepped out with baby girl Oonagh for the first time

Amber Heard cuts a casual figure as she stepped out with baby girl Oonagh for the first time
Gigi Hadid sets NYC streets ablaze with her stunning walk in all-white ensemble

Gigi Hadid sets NYC streets ablaze with her stunning walk in all-white ensemble
Billie Eilish spotted out in public for the first time since becoming embroiled in racism

Billie Eilish spotted out in public for the first time since becoming embroiled in racism
Kendall Jenner slays in latest styling session as she rocks skimpy outfits

Kendall Jenner slays in latest styling session as she rocks skimpy outfits
Cannes film festival to screen Revolution of our Times

Cannes film festival to screen Revolution of our Times

Latest

view all