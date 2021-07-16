 
Friday Jul 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jana Kramer shows off new ink dedicated to her children: See Photo

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

Jana Kramer has dedicated a new tattoo to her children.

The country singer took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared the photo of her new ink which she recently got in honor of daughter Jolie Rae, 5, and son Jace Joseph, 2½.

"Movie bound!!!!!! Heading to CT…where should I take the kids?!? Also swipe right to see my new tattoo for kiddos #joliejace." she captioned on the photo.

Jana's new tattoo comes after her divorce from husband Mike Caussin. The singer parted ways from the father of her children after multiple incidents of infidelity.

