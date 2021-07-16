Patti LaBelle addresses her love of cooking: ‘It’s a concert on the stove’

Patti LaBelle recently weighed in on her eternal love for cooking as well as her desire to make people happy with her craft.

LaBelle got candid during her interview with People’s Every Day podcast and was quoted saying, “I cook to be happy and I cook to make people happy.”



“And when I feed you, if you don't ask for seconds or takeout, I'm going to be angry, because it's from my soul. I give it like I'm doing a show. When I cook, it's like a concert on the stove to me."

She also added, “When I put all that joy and feeling in it, please say you like it. And if you don't like it, say you love it. But never say 'I don't like it.' You can't come back!”