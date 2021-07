Selena Gomez pokes fun at 2007 ‘hilarious’ interview: ‘Not cool bro’

Award winning singer and songwriter Selena Gomez recently left fans in rib tickling laughter after reenacting her hilarious 2007 interview.

The singer posted the reenactment video to TikTok and it featured Gomez standing next to a multicolored wig, lip syncing to her older interview.



Check it out below: