Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want daughter Lilibet to be christened in front of Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down as senior royals and moved to the US last year, are apparently eager to cling on to the perks of life in the Royal Family as they reportedly want Lilibet to be christened at Windsor in front of the Queen.

The intentions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have been made clear during Harry's recent visit to Britain for the unveiling of his late mom Princess Diana's statue.



Harry and Meghan accused the monarch of handing down 'genetic pain and suffering' and charged unnamed relations with racism, but they seem eager to cling on to the perks of life in the Royal Family.



According to a media outlet, the parents of Lilibet want a royal christening for their newborn, held in the presence of the Queen.

The California-based couple's sweet daughter has not yet been given the eighth place in the line of succession that she is due, according to the official royal website. Lili would bump the Queen's second son, Prince Andrew, into ninth place.

Harry and Meghan's son Archie was christened by the Archbishop amid unprecendented secrecy at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in 2019.



In January 2020, the Sussexes announced they were stepping down as senior members of the British royal family with an aim to become financially independent. But, it’s been a long and hard road for the young couple trying to make their way in the world.