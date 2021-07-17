 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers ‘were meant to be together’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Shailene Woodley claims that she and Aaron Rodgers waited months before they confirmed their engagement
Shailene Woodley claims that she and Aaron Rodgers waited months before they confirmed their engagement

American actor Shailene Woodley is opening up about her engagement with Aaron Rodgers and how they kept their romance under wraps.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Big Little Lies star said she and the NFL quarterback waited months before they confirmed their engagement to the world.

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” she said.

“And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble,” she went on to say.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone—because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends—taught us a lot about each other very quickly. We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” Woodley said.

“I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time because I feel we were meant to be together,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez searching for houses in upscale LA neighbourhood

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez searching for houses in upscale LA neighbourhood

Rapper Biz Markie passes away at 57

Rapper Biz Markie passes away at 57
Prince Edward 'fuming' over 'losing' title of the Duke of Edinburgh: report

Prince Edward 'fuming' over 'losing' title of the Duke of Edinburgh: report
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton give fans a night to remember with their intimate performance

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton give fans a night to remember with their intimate performance
Irina Shayk 'upset' over rumours of her split from Kanye West

Irina Shayk 'upset' over rumours of her split from Kanye West
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want daughter Lilibet to be christened in front of Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want daughter Lilibet to be christened in front of Queen
Kim Kardashian receives flak for her comments in new clip: 'too scared to leave the house'

Kim Kardashian receives flak for her comments in new clip: 'too scared to leave the house'
Cannes film festival shaken by mid-air bio-terrorist attack flick Emergency Declaration

Cannes film festival shaken by mid-air bio-terrorist attack flick Emergency Declaration

Katie Price finally divorced from Kieran Hayler, free to marry Carl Woods

Katie Price finally divorced from Kieran Hayler, free to marry Carl Woods
Cannes film festival: Director defends Australia gun massacre movie

Cannes film festival: Director defends Australia gun massacre movie
Cannes Film Festival has no official place for 'Queer Palm' prize

Cannes Film Festival has no official place for 'Queer Palm' prize
'I woke up and puked': Cannes star Renate Reinsve on new-found fame

'I woke up and puked': Cannes star Renate Reinsve on new-found fame

Latest

view all