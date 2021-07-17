Shailene Woodley says she and Aaron Rodgers ‘were meant to be together’

Shailene Woodley claims that she and Aaron Rodgers waited months before they confirmed their engagement

American actor Shailene Woodley is opening up about her engagement with Aaron Rodgers and how they kept their romance under wraps.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Big Little Lies star said she and the NFL quarterback waited months before they confirmed their engagement to the world.

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” she said.

“And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble,” she went on to say.

“Starting a relationship where you immediately move in with someone—because it’s a pandemic and you can’t just get on a plane and go back and forth on weekends—taught us a lot about each other very quickly. We jumped in headfirst and got some of the sticky bits out of the way early,” Woodley said.

“I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time because I feel we were meant to be together,” she added.