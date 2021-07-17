 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jul 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Sources weigh in on Kanye West, Irina Shayk’s relationship

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 17, 2021

Sources recently sat down for a chat and set the record straight over rumors of a split between the duo.

The insider got candid over it all during their interview with Page Six and was explained that the couple are in no way “cooling off” after a rumored fight and “Irina is so upset at the lies about her and Kanye.”

The source also clarified the situation and laid all rumors to rest by saying “Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for 3 hours. They are very much still dating.”

More From Entertainment:

Videos: BTS drops live performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’

Videos: BTS drops live performances for ‘A Butterfly Getaway’
Prince Harry, William at loggerheads after Sussexes' massive cash payout

Prince Harry, William at loggerheads after Sussexes' massive cash payout

Tenille Townes touches on inspiration behind ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ MV

Tenille Townes touches on inspiration behind ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ MV
Camilla to become Queen consort after Charles takes kingship?

Camilla to become Queen consort after Charles takes kingship?
Watch: Chicago, Dream crash Kylie Cosmetics for a shopping spree

Watch: Chicago, Dream crash Kylie Cosmetics for a shopping spree
Megan Fox weighed pros and cons before dating Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox weighed pros and cons before dating Machine Gun Kelly
Camila Cabello hits back at body shamers with shocking self-love message

Camila Cabello hits back at body shamers with shocking self-love message
Blake Lively bashes ‘stalker’ paparazzi: ‘Don’t pay grown men to hunt my kids!’

Blake Lively bashes ‘stalker’ paparazzi: ‘Don’t pay grown men to hunt my kids!’
Amber Heard fawns over daughter Oonagh: ‘She’s my boss’

Amber Heard fawns over daughter Oonagh: ‘She’s my boss’
Patti LaBelle addresses desire to ‘live life like its platinum’

Patti LaBelle addresses desire to ‘live life like its platinum’
Sarah Ferguson slammed for saying she, Diana never feuded as old chat resurfaces

Sarah Ferguson slammed for saying she, Diana never feuded as old chat resurfaces

Latest

view all