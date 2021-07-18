 
Sunday Jul 18 2021
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner supports beau Devin Booker ahead of NBA finals

Kendall Jenner is not only a successful model but a supportive girlfriend as well.

The supermodel extended her support to her beau Devin Booker by sporting the colours of his Phoenix Suns basketball team ahead of the NBA finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 25-year-old shared an adorable mirror snap of herself flaunting an oversized jacket.

The coat has the familiar Suns logo as well as the recognisable purple background.

It is likely that the oversized belongs to her 6ft5in boyfriend as it hangs very loosely from her body.

Take a look:

 
