 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jul 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner 'stood up and cheered' when beau Devin Booker scored in NBA finals

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 19, 2021

Kendall Jenner stood up and cheered when beau Devin Booker scored in NBA finals

Kendall Jenner made sure that her beau Devin Booker felt every ounce of her support during the NBA finals.

The Phoenix Suns baller was set to play against Milwaukee Bucks, whom rose as the crowned champions.

Not only did the model made sure to wear the team’s colours ahead of the game but made sure she was present at the nail-biter.

According to an E! eyewitness, Kendall was very much involved throughout the game as she was seen engaging with the game and reacting to all the major moments.

"She would stand up and cheer every time Devin scored. It was so cute! She had her hands on her head at the end of the first quarter!” the source spoke regarding her body language.

The 25-year-old was also seen pacing back and forth after the rivals were taking the lead over the Suns. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears drives around with Sam Asghari after conservatorship testimony

Britney Spears drives around with Sam Asghari after conservatorship testimony
Kim Kardashian to rename KKW Beauty to SKKN?

Kim Kardashian to rename KKW Beauty to SKKN?
Scarlett Johansson reflects on her reaction after finding out about Black Widow’s death

Scarlett Johansson reflects on her reaction after finding out about Black Widow’s death
Meghan Markle snubbed Camilla's advice on royal life: 'Storm will pass!'

Meghan Markle snubbed Camilla's advice on royal life: 'Storm will pass!'
Queen Elizabeth made a pact with Prince Philip to not mourn his death for long

Queen Elizabeth made a pact with Prince Philip to not mourn his death for long
Princess Diana was left ‘traumatized’ by Prince Charles’ comment on camera

Princess Diana was left ‘traumatized’ by Prince Charles’ comment on camera
Jaren Lewison all praises for ‘Never Have I Ever’s continued focus on diversity

Jaren Lewison all praises for ‘Never Have I Ever’s continued focus on diversity

Irina Shayk upset about false rumours about her split with Kanye West

Irina Shayk upset about false rumours about her split with Kanye West
Britney Spears’ sister Jamie seemingly responds to her recent attack

Britney Spears’ sister Jamie seemingly responds to her recent attack
Jennifer Aniston still pockets millions of dollars from ‘Friends’ reruns

Jennifer Aniston still pockets millions of dollars from ‘Friends’ reruns

Queen wants Edward to be bestowed Edinburgh title once Prince Charles becomes king

Queen wants Edward to be bestowed Edinburgh title once Prince Charles becomes king
Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career

Britney Spears says won't perform while her father controls career

Latest

view all