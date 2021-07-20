Queen Elizabeth ‘put Harry in his place’ for ‘rude language’ in Meghan Markle row

Queen Elizabeth reportedly put Prince Harry in his place after he allegedly showcased “rude behavior” towards her during their row over Meghan Markle.



This claim has been brought forward by royal author Omid Scobie and during his interview with True Royalty TV’s ‘The Royal Beat’ he claimed, “The tiara selection went wonderfully. The Queen was very happy, Meghan was very happy.”

He also added, “The drama took place afterwards when Meghan wanted to try that tiara on with her hairstylist, because there is a lot of tech that goes into this.”

“They had to do an experiment with that before the wedding day. The hairstylist came in from overseas, there was an appointment at Buckingham Palace, but nobody was there.”

He concluded by saying, “It got to the point where staff around Harry and Meghan were tearing their hair out because the wedding was a couple of weeks away, months had passed at this point.”

“Harry had to intervene. He called his grandmother and said, 'I don't know what the hell is going on, but this woman needs to make this work for my future wife'.”