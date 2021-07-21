Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander

Divorce attorney Mark Goldberg said that Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears was behind her daughter’s divorce to childhood friend Jason Alexander.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Mark said that the Toxic singer’s 55-hour wedding was forcibly annulled by her mother and the singer’s management team.

“It was the mother interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter’s life,” he said.

“She came to Las Vegas, threw Jason out, and got him a plane ticket home.”

He added that when the couple broke the news to Lynne, "all hell broke loose".

Britney had tied the knot in January 2004 at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Mark recalled Jason contacting him for help after the annulment.

"Jason was looking for advice,"Mark remembered. "He was very emotional and upset. Britney had called him to come to Las Vegas. She was there with friends as I recall, and she paid for his airfare to come.

"As I remember it, it was Britney’s idea to get married. He said they hadn’t been drinking or doing drugs – or at least they weren’t drunk. He was clear, they just really loved each other.

"Jason was confused because he loved Britney and he didn’t want to hurt her, but he was very afraid of her mother and management,

"This wasn’t a stranger she’d just picked up. They had known each other for years. He thought if he played the game and did what they asked she’d come around, and he and Britney would be together."

The attorney noted: "I really believe this particular event had a detrimental impact on Britney Spears’s life – the way she’s been controlled and the toll that has taken."