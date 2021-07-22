Justin Bieber makes record - somewhat unbreakable for quite some time

Canada has got a unique status in music mainly thanks to Canadian rapper Drake and pop singer Justin Bieber. Recently, the 27-year-old Baby singer has crossed a historic milestone that will be rather hard for the upcoming music stars to equal.



Justin Bieber has become the youngest solo artist to secure 100 songs on Billboard's 100 chart.

Drake owned the record previously. He now stands dethroned by Biebs. The rapper set up the record in 2015 while he was 28.

Both Drake and Justin Bieber are the most commercially successful artists of all time in history.

Justin Bieber made the record securing one-hundred entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Billboard. Justin Bieber achieved the milestone with his latest Kid LAROI collaboration track, "Stay".



The track Stay currently occupies the third position on Billboard 100 chart.

One can easily predict that Justin Bieber will have no competitor among the upcoming global music stars to achieve this milestone in days to come. So, the Canadian pop icon is sure to hold on to this honour for years to come.



Billboard has listed the artists with triple-digit numbers. JAY-Z has 102 entries on the Hot 100, Chris Brown 103, and a two-way tie between Kanye West and Elvis Presley with 109.



Drake tops the list with a staggering 235. Pop icon Taylor Swift has 137 entries on the Hot 100 chart.

Check out Justin Bieber's latest track Stay:



