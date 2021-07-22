 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’
Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’

Hilaria Baldwin recently turned to social media and hit back against trolls for questioning the lineage of her youngest daughter Maria Lucia.

The model and yoga instructor a made her scathing come back on Instagram Stories via a selfie shot of her daughter and herself, sitting side by side.

The caption on her post read, “‘I know… I know, sleuths….my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas…I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.” (sic)

Check it out below:

Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’


More From Entertainment:

Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait

Photo: Prince George channels Prince Philip in birthday portrait
Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows

Netflix turning to games as streaming growth slows
Hollywood film museum to open on September 30 in Los Angeles

Hollywood film museum to open on September 30 in Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges

Harvey Weinstein denies 11 Los Angeles sex assault charges
Chloe Zhao to be on Venice Film Festival's jury

Chloe Zhao to be on Venice Film Festival's jury

Justin Bieber makes record - somewhat unbreakable for quite some time

Justin Bieber makes record - somewhat unbreakable for quite some time
Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's official live 'Off the Table' performance

Watch: Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's official live 'Off the Table' performance
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'are madly in love'

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Britney Spears ecstatic after getting permission to drive again

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school

Ryan Reynolds credits Blake Lively for helping kids during online school
Greatest moment of my life: Gwen Stefani talks on marrying Blake Shelton

Greatest moment of my life: Gwen Stefani talks on marrying Blake Shelton

Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander

Britney Spears’ mother forced daughter to end 55-hour marriage to Jason Alexander

Latest

view all