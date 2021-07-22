Hilaria Baldwin claps back against netizens: ‘This is my baby!’

Hilaria Baldwin recently turned to social media and hit back against trolls for questioning the lineage of her youngest daughter Maria Lucia.

The model and yoga instructor a made her scathing come back on Instagram Stories via a selfie shot of her daughter and herself, sitting side by side.



The caption on her post read, “‘I know… I know, sleuths….my skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas…I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.” (sic)

