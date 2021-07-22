 
Thursday Jul 22 2021
Congress speaks out in favor of ‘The Free Britney Act’

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

Even Congress has banded together in a new legislative push to enact The Free Britney Act.

Reps. and Florida democrat Charlie Crist and Nancy Mace recently spoke out regarding the brand new legislative The Free Britney Act as well as its growing need within the legal system.

Florida Democrat, Crist began the conversation and according to Billboard, was quoted saying, “This is just a commonsense approach to doing what is right, to making sure that rights are balanced.”

Shortly thereafter, Mace chimed in and added, “What she had was an opportunity to do is bring to light, to shine a light, on those abuses. Her situation is a nightmare, and if it can happen to Britney Spears, it can happen to anyone in this country.”

