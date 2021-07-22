Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

'All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family,' said Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has come forth speaking up about the bullying scandal she was embroiled in.



The supermodel was blasted after Courtney Stodden accused her of cyber-bullying on social media.

"I don't know. It could be forever. I have no idea. I don't know," Teigen said in response to a paparazzi's question as to how long the matter could potentially last.

"All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice. You just have to be able to live your life and do the same things you were doing before," she added.

Teigen has issued a public apology to Stodden, calling herself an "insecure, attention seeking troll."

She also told the paparazzi that she has privately "reached out" to Stodden via text.