 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen says she could be in 'cancel club forever' after bullying scandal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 22, 2021

'All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family,' said Teigen 

Chrissy Teigen has come forth speaking up about the bullying scandal she was embroiled in. 

The supermodel was blasted after Courtney Stodden accused her of cyber-bullying on social media. 

"I don't know. It could be forever. I have no idea. I don't know," Teigen said in response to a paparazzi's question as to how long the matter could potentially last. 

"All I can do is live my life and take care of my kids and family. Everyone else can make their choice. You just have to be able to live your life and do the same things you were doing before," she added.

Teigen has issued a public apology to Stodden, calling herself an "insecure, attention seeking troll."

She also told the paparazzi that she has privately "reached out" to Stodden via text.

More From Entertainment:

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

After Harry, Prince William confirms penning his own book

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

Prince Harry does not require permission from Palace ahead of memoir release

New film on Amy Winehouse recalls her battle with drug addiction

New film on Amy Winehouse recalls her battle with drug addiction
Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Meghan's ex-pal dishes she had 'sights set on London men' long before meeting Harry

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck learning from past mistakes, are 'madly in love:' source

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped

Anna Faris ties the knot, says she and fiancé Michael Barrett secretly eloped
Britney Spears 'ecstatic' to drive again after significant court development

Britney Spears 'ecstatic' to drive again after significant court development

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Kanye West all set to unveil new album 'Donda' at massive Atlanta event

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen ‘heartbroken’ over future as co-parents: source
Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes

Emma Roberts highlights desire to live plastic-free for son Rhodes
Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family

Prince Harry’s memoir causes ‘tsunami of fear’ amid royal family
Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears’ lawyer aiming to ‘expeditiously’ remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Latest

view all